Race: South Ogden City Council
Occupation: Teacher
Age: 53
Elected Offices previously held: Currently serving on the South Ogden City Council since 2012
Website: brentstrate4so.blogspot.com
What are your reasons for running?
Continue the Momentum!
Economic development is strong with multiple projects at various stages. The financial standing of the city is improving and our bond rating upgraded.
A partnership with Riverdale to provide improved fire and ambulance service and efficiency is in place and retention of our public safety employees has been recently approved.
Strategic goals and objectives are clearly outlined as we continually develop a sustainable plan for roads, parks, and infrastructure.
Key issues facing your city?
Continue to build collaboration and partnerships with neighboring cities.
Keep the construction of Burch Creek Park moving forward to full completion in 2020.
Persist in sustainable road and infrastructure improvement.
Maintain the overall trajectory of South Ogden City on a course that is both positive and visionary.
Continue the Momentum!!!