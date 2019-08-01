Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Manager, Business Process Manager (IT ERP)
Age: 37
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.bretforbtown.com
What are your reasons for running?
I have spent many dozens of hours looking at ways to improve Bountiful City, and feel like my skillset and background give residents a great options that compliments the rest of the candidates and council members.
Key issues facing your city?
- Taxation (Truth in Taxation)
- Aging Infrastructure
- Incomplete Maintenance Processes
- The council and city can be a more responsible and representative body for residents and their issues.
- High density housing/creative rentals (Where and how can they happily live)
- Business development
- Water Metering
- Transportation