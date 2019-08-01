Race: Bountiful City Council

Occupation: Manager, Business Process Manager (IT ERP)

Age: 37

Elected Offices previously held: None. 

Website: www.bretforbtown.com

What are your reasons for running?

I have spent many dozens of hours looking at ways to improve Bountiful City, and feel like my skillset and background give residents a great options that compliments the rest of the candidates and council members.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Taxation (Truth in Taxation)
  • Aging Infrastructure
  • Incomplete Maintenance Processes
  • The council and city can be a more responsible and representative body for residents and their issues.
  • High density housing/creative rentals (Where and how can they happily live)
  • Business development
  • Water Metering
  • Transportation
