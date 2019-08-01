Race: Brigham City City Council
Occupation: Residential mortgage lender
Age: 52
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I want to be personally involved, to provide solutions that make a difference. I want to play an active part in shaping Brigham City with positive sustainable growth.
Key issues facing your city?
The direction of Brigham’s growth and maintaining the infrastructure are the main issues I think face Brigham City. Developing an environment that will be attractive to businesses which will be good for the community is my goal. I want Brigham to develop in a favorable direction that will benefit and maintain the heritage and charm Brigham City has, and make it a great place to live and raise a family.