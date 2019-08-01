Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: IT Manager for University of Utah Health
Age: 45
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://vote.tarbox.name
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I am a resident like you who cares about what happens to our community. I would like to build bridges, to collaborate, find compromise, and bring about positive progress. I am running because I am motivated to change or shift the dialogue so we are working as neighbors, not enemies. I am concerned that the dialogue we see at the national level has reached the municipal level and I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Key issues facing your city?
In addition to the reason I state why I am running, I believe key issues are a fire station on the West side to improve response times, continued improvement on our City maintained roads, reasonable building space for current/future City employees, and financial strength that creates a balanced revenue stream between a commercial and residential tax base.