Race: West Point City Council
Occupation: PA-C, Orthopedics
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held: Planning Commissioner 2013-Current (Appointed), State Delegate 2016-2018
Website: https://m.facebook.com/Brian-Vincent-for-West-Point-City-Council-335554424030402/
What are your reasons for running?
I feel it is important to be connected to the community we are a part of. As this may hold different meanings for different individuals, I feel my deepest connections are made during times of service. As such, I feel a strong desire to continue my public service and giving back to a city that has given so much to me and my family. I want to work with our City Council to guide our growth, maintain our West Point values, and make positive impacts to all who have come to call West Point home.
Key issues facing your city?
One of the main or key issues facing West Point City currently is our rapid growth. We are continually adding to our residential numbers as new subdivisions and developments are finding great success within our community. With this, comes the increased desire of businesses to expand to our area. This then causes a ripple effect to make sure our infrastructure is prepared to support the growth, our protective and emergency services are adequate, and city services can maintain their high quality of service. I feel growth is inevitable, but done responsibly, it can be very rewarding to all residents of the City.