Race: West Bountiful City Council

Occupation: Process controls engineer

Age: 38

Elected offices previously held: None.

What are your reasons for running?

I have thought about running for city council for a few years. I enjoy serving in the community, and want to help ensure our “natural rights” are protected. I want to see that the decisions made for our community are fair for everyone and based on essential principles that preserve liberty. I served 12 years as a paralegal in the Army and I am currently working as an engineer. I am running because I would make good decisions to help keep West Bountiful the great place that it is.

Key issues facing your city?

West Bountiful has been doing a great job. We all have busy lives, and I think our biggest challenges are keeping everyone informed and involved.