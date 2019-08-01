Race: Layton Mayor
Occupation: University Dean
Age: 65
Website: www.davis4layton.com
Elected offices previously held: Layton City Council (2016 to present)
What are your reasons for running?
This is an open seat and I will be available to serve full time as mayor. I believe that I am well qualified for the position. My wife Valerie and I have lived in Layton for the past 36 years and we raised our 7 children here.
Key issues facing your city?
The biggest single issue we face is managing future growth through smart, sensible, balanced planning and zoning. We also need to ensure safe, clean, vibrant neighborhoods, parks, and amenities. Finally, we need to provide efficient, responsive, cost-effective city services.