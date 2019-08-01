Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term

Occupation: Self Employed

Age: 36

Elected Offices previously held: None.

Website: www.calebstrohkaysville.com

What are your reasons for running?

The people of Kaysville have been good to me, and to give back I’m running for Kaysville City Council because I want to be a strong voice for our residents. I’m excited to effect positive, meaningful change within our city. I will continue to listen to, and vote with, the expressed views of my fellow community members. I want to work for you and for a better Kaysville.

Key issues facing your city?

I vow to thoughtfully address issues of Fiscal Responsibility, Health and Public Safety, and Sensible Community Development.

