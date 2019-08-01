Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Self Employed
Age: 36
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.calebstrohkaysville.com
What are your reasons for running?
The people of Kaysville have been good to me, and to give back I’m running for Kaysville City Council because I want to be a strong voice for our residents. I’m excited to effect positive, meaningful change within our city. I will continue to listen to, and vote with, the expressed views of my fellow community members. I want to work for you and for a better Kaysville.
Key issues facing your city?
I vow to thoughtfully address issues of Fiscal Responsibility, Health and Public Safety, and Sensible Community Development.