Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term

Occupation: Mother, restaurant owner, yoga instructor

Age: 47

Website: www.facebook.com/electcharlotteekstrom/

Elected offices previously held: School Parents’ Organization Officer

What are your reasons for running? 

I represent a particular approach to the decision-making process.that is based on sound cost/benefit analysis. I will accomplish this analysis by engaging residents in thoughtful; respectful discussion, seeking to enrich lives of North Ogdenites with dependable infrastructure, appropriate protection, a welcoming environment, and wholesome recreational activities; and empowering residents to govern themselves.

Key issues facing your city?

Growth and change. There is intense, emotional disagreement as to how best to manage them.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!