Race: Clearfield City Council
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Age: 38
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
If elected, I want to work with our residents to build pride in our city, and ensure they feel safe and secure. I want to listen to their ideas, and help them know they have voice. Also, I want to work with the rest of the city council and our amazing city staff to ensure we can build on the vision we have for Clearfield, and maintain it for generations to come!
Key issues facing your city?
Development is a big issue in Clearfield. Over the next 4 years we will begin to see major changes in our downtown. With Development brings change, and growing pains. I want to be apart of these changes and make sure that we can learn from our mistakes of the past, and create a downtown that will be safe and inviting for everyone who wishes to use it.