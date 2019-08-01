Race: Sunset City Council
Occupation: Business Office Manager and Human Resources for a Skilled Nursing Facility
Age: 27
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for City Council because I think it is important that Sunset strives to be a thriving, safe, and family friendly place to live. I am a true advocate for those who live on a fixed income, and I want to improve and strengthen our city while keeping taxes low. If elected, I will represent the voice of our citizens and make decisions based on the best interests of the community as a whole.
Key issues facing your city?
- Beautification of Sunset City streets and neighborhoods
- Business growth to increase commercial tax base