Race: Sunset City Council

Occupation: Business Office Manager and Human Resources for a Skilled Nursing Facility

Age: 27

Elected Offices previously held: None.

What are your reasons for running?

I am running for City Council because I think it is important that Sunset strives to be a thriving, safe, and family friendly place to live. I am a true advocate for those who live on a fixed income, and I want to improve and strengthen our city while keeping taxes low. If elected, I will represent the voice of our citizens and make decisions based on the best interests of the community as a whole.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Beautification of Sunset City streets and neighborhoods
  • Business growth to increase commercial tax base
