Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: SVP Marketing, Lifetime Products
Age: 48
Website: www.clintmorris4layton.us
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for Layton City Council to ensure that Layton remains the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. We are growing and with that growth we need principled, forward thinking, and objective leadership. I am already engaged and involved in serving the citizens of Layton on the Layton Planning Commission and as a trustee for the Davis Arts Council. Above all, these experiences have taught me the importance of listening. I will listen to you and continue to work hard for you!
Key issues facing your city?
The biggest issue facing Layton City is growth. It is projected that we will grow by 30,000 new residents in the next 30 years. That's nearly 4 families a week moving into Layton to enjoy our great community. Without a strong General Plan, this growth will inevitably put a strain on essential city services, traffic, and our schools. I have been active for the last 5 1/2 years on helping to update and modernize Layton's General Plan, first as a concerned and engaged citizen, to now, as a Layton City Planning Commissioner. The plan is robust and will be a guide as we move forward with both residential and commercial development in the city. I feel that if we use it as a guide we will have enough revenue from the sales tax base to pay for essential services and keep city property taxes in check. The plan also addresses the need to preserve open space in developments as landowners continue to want to sell their property for development. We can plan for our future success as a city.