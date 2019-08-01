Race: Hooper Mayor

Occupation: Retired: USDA/Farm Service Agency

Age: 66

Website: www.fowersforhooper.com

Elected offices previously held: Precinct Chair, Hooper 1; Weber County Legislative Chair, District 6; Director of Wilson and Hooper Irrigation companies.

What are your reasons for running?

Hooper is known as being a strong family oriented community that values neighbors and friends. We have an agricultural heritage and value open space along with the beautiful and unique landscapes Hooper offers. Having been a lifelong resident of Hooper it is my desire to help in maintaining this lifestyle.

Key issues facing your city?

Growth, Changes in Land Use, Affordable Housing, Recreation, Parks and Facilities.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!