Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Retired from Layton City after 28 years
Age: 66
Website: www.dave-thomas.net or www.facebook.com/dt4layton/
Elected offices previously held: I have never held an elected position. However, during my years with Layton City I have worked with all municipalities in Davis County, the mayor, city council, all departments and administration. I have held many leadership positions with city and state organizations during the last 25 years. Please refer to my website for more information regarding my qualifications and leadership history.
What are your reasons for running?
I believe Layton City needs a change in leadership. The city will need to make some very important, difficult decisions in the next few years that will affect the future growth and vision for what we want our city to become. I believe I can make those decisions. I have many years of experience with Layton City and feel I understand the process of city government. I would like to make some changes and improvements.
Key issues facing your city?
- Managed growth and development
- Property tax increase
- Lack of communication between residents and city council
- Traffic flow problems
- Increased economic development