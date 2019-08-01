Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: credit, collections and receivables
Age: 48
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for office of West Haven city council so that I may be the voice representing my neighborhood and friends who live throughout West Haven. This would provide me with another opportunity of giving back to the community where I have lived and raised my family for the past 21 1/2 years. I look forward to playing a vital role in shaping a successful future for West Haven City.
Key issues facing your city?
1. Inability of attracting commercial businesses to relocate or build within our city. 2. The increased amount of high density housing being approved and built throughout the city. 3. Remaining fiscally solvent as a city within the next few years if unable to stabilize the source of revenue funding the city budget.