Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Self employed
Age: 40
Elected Offices previously held: Current Kaysville city council member
What are your reasons for running?
To continue to be a voice for the people, and be a counter weight when it comes to the frivolous spending. To protect property rights of existing developed properties as much as those yet to be developed.
Key issues facing your city?
Fiber optics to the home is our biggest issue currently, with the method of who should pay being at the epicenter of the issue. On the one hand the council promised to have it on the ballot this year, and then switched essentially over night and say it is now necessary to do and it won't be on the ballot and that every citizen will pay for it regardless of usage. I'm against such ideals and measures and will continue to stand against such. I say, if it's a grand slam project then what have they against it being on the ballot? I prefer to see the citizens, who will be paying for such a massive project worth tens of millions, to have a say in the creation of a new enterprise owned and operated by the corporation of the city of Kaysville of they are all share holders of. The council wants to own operate and maintain the fiber system and mandate that every tax payer pay for it.