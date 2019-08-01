Race: Clearfield City Council
Occupation: Accountant
Age: 40
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/proutyforclearfield/
What are your reasons for running?
I am an advocate for change and I bring a different perspective. I am passionate about Parks and open space. I want to help people get involved with items that they are passionate about and educating people about the issues.
Key issues facing your city?
High density housing and finding ways to bring new businesses into the city