Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: M.D.
Age: 57
Elected offices previous held:
Facebook page: facebook.com/drdianewilson7
What are your reasons for running?
I am committed to Roy. This is a citizen government and we need representatives who will Listen, Respond and Follow Through, someone we can Trust.
I believe in conservative taxation and spending, controlling wants vs. needs, respecting and knowing it is the citizens' money we are spending. Business and Economic Development are key. I am committed to Research and Study issues.
This is a position of Service and I am ready to work hard as I represent and serve the citizens of Roy.
Key issues facing your city?
A. City spending and taxation—needs vs. wants and the importance of Business and Economic Development to help with that balance. B. Safety--Public safety is one of the most important mandates for which cities have responsibility. Public safety is a team effort which includes citizens and our Police & Fire departments. We must work together and develop relationships of trust and respect. C. Traffic—Roy is a conduit for outlying cities that do not contribute to the maintenance and upkeep of our roads. D. Cemetery expansion—we have loyal, long-term residents that want to stay in Roy after they pass.