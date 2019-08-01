Race: West Point City Council
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant/CPA Firm Owner
Age: 57
Elected Offices previously held: Council member - 18 years
What are your reasons for running?
I love West Point. I want this city to continue to be a wonderful city for the next 100 years and beyond. I enjoy serving my West Point neighbors by sharing my financial/budgeting, city planning, and business ownership knowledge. I will continue to shape the future of West Point so that we continue to be proud to raise our families here.
Key issues facing your city?
West Point has a wonderful culture. To maintain that culture it is critical to continue to plan for the future by controlling appropriate commercial and residential development. Planning for improved road, water and fiber infrastructure, and finances of the city. We will continue to improve our youth recreation programs and we need to improve our public works facility. Proper planning is the key.