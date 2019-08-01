Race: Kaysville City Council - 2 year term
Occupation: Contractor
Age: 41
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
To help in continuing the things that are running great in Kaysville, and aggressively clean up the things that need changed.
Key issues facing your city?
Consistency, Transparency, and Rule of Law In: What qualifies essential and non essential in spending of City Money. (What the people want versus what career local politicians and city employees want.) Proper condemnation of property for eminent domain versus illegal takings. Aggressive and consistent prosecution for miss-use and dishonesty in handling of city money, contracts, and following illegal procedures. Fixing the current role of power the City Manager has that typically the Mayor would have, etc...Continuing in the many things that are going great!!!