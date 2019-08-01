Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large
Occupation: Retired music teacher; owns string repair/sales/rental shop
Age: 68
Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council -- 10 years; North View Fire Board - 4 years
What are your reasons for running?
I want to be involved in city planning and balancing residential and commercial interests. I believe a balanced budget is important and needs to be considered when providing services for the city residents.
Key issues facing your city?
- 1. Approving ordinances for the future development of the Ben Lomond Golf Course into mixed use.
- 2. Developing our business tax base without losing our City identity.
- 3. Providing quality services by our City staff and responding to concerns from Harrisville's citizens.
- 4. I believe coordinating with adjoining cities is very important for future growth.