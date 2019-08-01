Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 67
Website: www.jscottcarter.co
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I have a desire to serve the city I love putting my knowledge of the history of the city to work. I was a staff member of the city beginning in 1978 as city planner. I was the Community Development Director and also served as the Parks Planner and Strategic Projects Manager. I think my experience on the staff side of the table for more than 39 years uniquely qualifies me to serve the city as a council member.
Key issues facing your city?
City growth particularly the many apartments and townhomes. We need to provide a variety of housing for different lifestyles and income levels, but we need to do that in concert with true market demand. We need to work harder to find family sustaining jobs in our city to lessen the need to commute. We need to pay more attention to street maintenance. We need to ensure the proper immediate and long term funding of our public safety. All our citizens deserve the best fire and police protection possible.