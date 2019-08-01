Race: Clearfield City Council
Occupation: Delivery Service
Age: 26
Elected Offices previously held: None elected, but different boards and city positions.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/rosencrans2019
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I put together a comprehensive plan to renovate Main Street and Antelope Drive in Clearfield to take advantage of the good fortune we have between I-15 and Antelope Island.
So many people come here without stopping and visiting our city and it's a massive amount of wasted potential. I disagree with the current city plan but I still think our different approaches can be done in tandem. I have a plan, I have businesses ready to begin, and I know we can make it happen.
Key issues facing your city?
The biggest issue facing Clearfield is Main Street. If we are honest, it looks terrible, and developer incentives and a unique zoning plan are not enough to fix the problem. You can't make people shop somewhere, you have to make your option better than the others. With the traffic issue at Exit 335, the abandoned buildings, the weeds taller than the cars, and the general lack of amenities, we know why people don't choose here.
I am working with UTA, UDOT, and other groups to make the changes and concrete plans we need if we want to remain Clearfield, and have our own identity as a city. The more visitors, who are already at our doorstep, we invite inside, the more opportunities we have to make Clearfield better for everyone without our citizens needing to pay anything extra.