Race: South Ogden City Council
Occupation: RN- self employed OCC/WCC Health examiner
Age:
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
As a 54 year resident of this community I felt compelled to run for office after many years watching the sustainability and deterioration of our infrastructure.
Key issues facing your city?
1-Concern -allocations of our economic development. 2- The lack of smart zoning to maintain open spaces, public safety and adequate infrastructure.3- Need of a more fiscally responsible budget meeting public needs. 4-More transparency related to the 12.31mil for a park that may not be needed.5- lack of resources for seniors( rendition of apartments replacing senior center does not add beauty to our city & increased traffic is problematic.6- Roads and sidewalks have not been repaired- Safety & Risk Issue- was to be completed in 2018 only 17% done. 7-Need for more police, firefighters & first responders to maintain a safe & secure city for business growth -building more relationships. 8- There is a lack of communication and viable transparency to sustain our city. 9-Ordinances need to be enforced this is lacking as is apparent with property deterioration. 10- Public awareness is key and we ask where has the money gone. 11- A problem solving and cohesive Council is key to success.