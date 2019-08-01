Race: West Point City Council
Occupation: General Contractor
Age: 68
Elected Offices previously held: City Council-currently on West Point City Council
Website: None.
What are your reasons for running?
I love West Point.
I have been involved in the West Point community since 1977. I believe that we need to maintain the quality of life that makes West Point a wonderful place to live as well as raise a family in a safe, friendly, environment. We need to maintain a balance of growth, both commercial and residential coupled with fiscal responsibility.
Key issues facing your city?
I will continue to try to find ways to have more community involvement in our council meetings and on an individual basis so we can represent our community, as a whole, in the best possible way. Fiscal responsibility and keeping taxes as low as possible is always my goal and is worthy of open and candid discussions. The West Davis Corridor will be build through our city in the next 3-4 years. I want to make sure we do all that we can to work with UDOT and make sure the highway has minimal impact on our citizens and serves the community and surrounding areas in the best manner possible. Residential and Commercial growth needs to be able to compliment West Point City and enable us to maintain the quality of life that we currently have and for future generations.