Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Mortgage Lender
Age: 41
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: VoteJesseBell.com www.facebook.com/VoteJesseBell/
What are your reasons for running?
Because I love living in Bountiful with my wife Cami and our four children, and because I want to preserve the integrity and safety of our great community.
Key issues facing your city?
Preserving the character of Bountiful, Affordable Housing, City Master Plan, Trails and Recreational Areas, and Economic Development