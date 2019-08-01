Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Fleet Operations Manager
Age: 46
Elected offices previous held: Roy City Council, January 2018 - Current
Facebook page: facebook.com/joepaulforroy
What are your reasons for running?
I am running to continue the commitment I made to the community 18 months ago when I was appointed to the Council. My family has called Roy home for 20 years, and we love it here. We are very active in the community and want to see it continue to improve for future generations. I have always lived by the motto of “service before self” and that is why I have been involved in public service. I want to continue to maximize public services, minimize taxes and fees, and promote economic development.
Key issues facing your city?
Roy is the one of the highest densely populated cities in Utah with approximately 38,000 residents living in eight square miles. The city does not have a lot of area for development and has limited sales tax revenue. Roy is also faced with increasing traffic congestion due to density and growth of neighboring cities whose drivers pass through to get to the freeway or larger cities. Roy is an aging city, and it is critical to improve our infrastructure and image while maintaining the “hometown” feel we have all grown to love. The issue of resolving traffic congestion needs to be a collaborative effort between Roy, UDOT, and surrounding cities. The efforts of the Council in Roy need to continue to focus on promoting current businesses as well as attracting new businesses to increase sales tax revenue, while maximizing public services to better provide for both citizens and employees.