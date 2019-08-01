Race: Ogden Mayor
Occupation: Retired
Age: 70
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
My parents taught me many things. Two of those things were to share and to serve. My careers were chosen with these in mind in the U.S. Marine Corps and child support collection. I was taught to give back. I want to serve and give back, to make Ogden the best, most desirable, and safest city of choice to live in, work in, play in, and learn in. Looking at issues from all angles, and dogged determination to accept nothing less than balanced excellence across the board, is reason enough.
Key issues facing your city?
Stealing from the Constitution, I'd like Ogden to be a more perfect city. To achieve this goal, I want to change the feeling first, of the Council and Administration that seem to be guided by the philosophy that they should never, ever raise taxes. I don't believe this position serves the public good nor supports the common welfare for the citizens of Ogden. Taxes shouldn't be looked at solely as a dollar amount but in context of all other aspects that make up a quality of life level. Be honest and open in the services to be provided as well as the source of where the taxes are to be collected. I'd like to see Union Station developed into another jewel in Ogden's crown; the First Security clock working again; the US flag on top of the municipal building; and an Ogden birthday celebration each Feb. 6 to honor and remember our great city's history and accomplishments.