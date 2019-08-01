Race: Kaysville City Council - 4-year term

Occupation: Medical Sales

Age: 39

Elected Offices previously held: None.

Website: www.johnswanadams.com

What are your reasons for running?

I believe everyone in Kaysville should have a voice. I recognize the time and effort it takes to be a great public servant. I am committed to each of you. With your vote, I pledge to spend the time necessary to represent your values, your voice, your desires, your Kaysville!

Key issues facing your city?

  • Infrastructure
  • Unnecessary Spending
