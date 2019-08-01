Race: Kaysville City Council - 4-year term
Occupation: Medical Sales
Age: 39
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.johnswanadams.com
What are your reasons for running?
I believe everyone in Kaysville should have a voice. I recognize the time and effort it takes to be a great public servant. I am committed to each of you. With your vote, I pledge to spend the time necessary to represent your values, your voice, your desires, your Kaysville!
Key issues facing your city?
- Infrastructure
- Unnecessary Spending