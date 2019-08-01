Race: South Ogden City Council
Occupation: Enterprise Account Executive for WeWork
Age: 30
Elected Offices previously held: None
Website: https://www.barragancitycouncil.com/ https://www.facebook.com/jorgebarraganforcitycouncil/
What are your reasons for running?
I was raised by immigrant parents has given me a different perspective on life and I feel can be relatable to a lot of people and represent South Ogden well.
Also, at this level of government, you don't represent your political party, you represent and serve the citizens of South Ogden. I love the idea of being able to make a difference and be able to see changes at a local level. I want to raise my 4 girls in this community and have a desire to be a public servant.
Key issues facing your city?
1. Since 2010 drug abuse calls have increased by 410% and Mental health calls by 260%. We have a big problem in our city and we have to do a better job of creating awareness of these issues. We need to support our Police Department better so they can be proactive instead of reactive.
2. I would like to see is the city to empower our local business. Meaning, we hold seminars on how you can increase revenue within your business by learning to run social media ads, increasing google reviews, etc. Have a platform where we can highlight business. I feel that unless our local business is doing well, we won't be able to attract the right kind of business to South Ogden.
3. Support the senior citizens in our community and make sure they are appreciated. There are a lot of seniors that have helped build our city. I want to make sure that they can continue to discover their passions and develop skills.