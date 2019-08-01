Race: South Ogden City Council 

Occupation:  Real estate agent

Age: 41

Elected Offices previously held: None

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=2283988235041662&ref=br_rs

What are your reasons for running?

I want to get involved with the City's issues and be part of the solution to those issues, also to allow Diversity be part of the City's leaders. I feel if the Latino community see a Latino in one of the seats, they will be more willing to participate in the solution to the city's issues.

Key issues facing your city?

Lack of lights at some intersections, old drainage and water pipes, budget issues, etc.

