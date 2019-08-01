Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Substitute teacher in Weber School District
Age: 62
Website: votejulie.nationbuilder.com or www.facebook.com/votejulie2019
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
North Ogden needs a new voice, an advocate who wants to maintain the unique qualities that keep generations living here yet draws in new families. We need to treasure the old by embracing the new as we move forward.
Key issues facing your city?
Ensuring transparency and openness, particularly when it comes to spending the City’s money. I believe we need to take care of immediate needs before the wants. As a council member I would like to make sure that the money residents have entrusted to me be spent with a symbiotic balance of residential and commercial properties. The two should live and work together in harmony. To show the residents they too can make a difference and that their voices can be heard, I would make sure that lines of communication are open and views and ideas are respected. To make sure that an amphitheater business plan is in place that will make sure that the facility is able to maintain itself and not become a financial burden on the citizens.