Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Director of Government Affairs for the law firm of Holland & Hart
Age: 38
Elected Offices previously held: Appointed to mid-term vacancy on Bountiful City Council Nov. 20018
What are your reasons for running?
I believe that Bountiful is a wonderful place to live, but there are a few issues we need to address to ensure it stays that way. The challenges before us regarding growth pressure along the Wasatch Front will require adaptation and change, which is never easy when it is a surprise. Thoughtful planning and communication are the keys to ensuring the actions by city leaders to shape our future aren’t a surprise but are embraced and welcomed as well-planned next steps to achieving community goals.
Key issues facing your city?
We need to thoughtfully prepare for the pressure of population growth along the Wasatch Front. There are challenges, but also opportunities. We need to plan with forward thinking vision to address increased traffic, housing density, and resources use to preserve the essential elements of what makes Bountiful a great place to live. This will prevent us from stagnating or having to address growth in a reactionary panic rather than channeling it to where it works for us. We need to enhance communication and outreach to our residents to ensure we tackle these challenges together. Growth can bring economic activity that grows our tax base and allows everyone to carry less of a financial burden, but only if we proactively plan for it. I support efforts to improve our parks and trail systems. We can and should do more to partner with the county and forest service on the trails in the foothills. As land acquisition opportunities arrive for additional park space, we should seize on them.