Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term

Occupation: Retired

Age: 60

Elected offices previous held: Pleasant View City Council - February 2019 to Current

What are your reasons for running?

Retired Police Officer

Retired Head of Security at Ogden Temple

Currently on City Council

Former PV Planning Commissioner

Certified Public Manager

I believe that well managed growth, and wise governance are critical and it will ensure the continuity of the great quality of life we enjoy in Pleasant View.

I also believe that the responsibility and trust placed in those who govern, requires that we work for the common good and not our own personal agendas. I promise to do that if elected

Key issues facing your city?

Growth, water, traffic, and development

