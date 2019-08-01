Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Retired
Age: 60
Elected offices previous held: Pleasant View City Council - February 2019 to Current
What are your reasons for running?
Retired Police Officer
Retired Head of Security at Ogden Temple
Currently on City Council
Former PV Planning Commissioner
Certified Public Manager
I believe that well managed growth, and wise governance are critical and it will ensure the continuity of the great quality of life we enjoy in Pleasant View.
I also believe that the responsibility and trust placed in those who govern, requires that we work for the common good and not our own personal agendas. I promise to do that if elected
Key issues facing your city?
Growth, water, traffic, and development