Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Retired
Age: 53
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I'm running for North Ogden City Council because I have a background in working with multiple city councils and I want to use my experience to serve North Ogden. I have worked with government officials at the local, state and federal level throughout my life and I believe I have the ability to better work with other entities to move North Ogden forward through the current growth.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth, North Ogden City is like every other city along the Wasatch Front and is experiencing extraordinary growth. I want to be one of the representatives on our city council that will listen to our residents and work towards their goals for our city. As we properly manage growth in our city every aspect of our local government and their budgets will be involved. I think it's important for the city council to closely manage the city budget.