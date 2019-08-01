Race: Sunset City Council
Occupation: I currently work as care staff for people with disabilities and as a tax professional.
Age: 44
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I love my little city and look forward to serving it and its citizens. A great teacher once said, "No matter the issue, if you aren't a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem." I choose to be part of the solution.
You can also help be a part of the solution if you choose to be involved.
Key issues facing your city?
Our city has an infrastructure that is aging and is in need of being repaired often. We need to find ways to assist public works to fund these repairs and replacements.
We also have a communication issue in our city. There are many forms of communications out there, however not all of our citizens know about them. We need to find ways of getting the citizens to access them or to find ways that they can and will access the information.