Race: North Salt Lake City Council

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Age: 30

Elected Offices previously held: None.

Website: www.Manuel4NSL.com

What are your reasons for running?

I love living in North Salt Lake and want to be a voice for concerned residents of the city. I am committed to seeking input from residents in order to make the best, informed decisions. I offer a unique and fresh perspective to city issues. As someone raising my family in the city. I care very deeply about what happens in North Salt Lake.

Key issues facing your city?

I feel some key issues facing NSL are growing in a sustainable manner, finding solutions to programs that lose the city money (e.g. Eaglewood Golf Course), and working with our police and fire departments to continue keeping the city safe.

