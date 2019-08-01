Race: North Salt Lake City Council
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Age: 30
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.Manuel4NSL.com
What are your reasons for running?
I love living in North Salt Lake and want to be a voice for concerned residents of the city. I am committed to seeking input from residents in order to make the best, informed decisions. I offer a unique and fresh perspective to city issues. As someone raising my family in the city. I care very deeply about what happens in North Salt Lake.
Key issues facing your city?
I feel some key issues facing NSL are growing in a sustainable manner, finding solutions to programs that lose the city money (e.g. Eaglewood Golf Course), and working with our police and fire departments to continue keeping the city safe.