Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Writer
Age: 35
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I want to serve my children's, parents', grandparents' and my own community.
Key issues facing your city?
Weber County is the place to be as seen by the mass development. It's time to protect and preserve the places we hold most dear. Priorities and sacrifices will need to be made, and it will start at the city council level as developers ask for change.