Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Wealth advisor
Age: 47
Website: www.AnayaForCityCouncil.com
Elected offices previously held: Moriarty Municipal School Board 2004-2008
What are your reasons for running?
I would love to see North Ogden grow in a way that helps the city retain its character and identity while expanding its economic base. I recognize the importance of attracting and retaining small businesses and supporting our local economy.
My vision for the North Ogden area would also include a year-round multi-use recreation center for our residents to enjoy. This can only be achieved through proper planning and community involvement.
Key issues facing your city?
Managing the growth that is happening is the biggest issue I believe. We need a common sense approach that is congruent with our master plan. We need to have vision and be proactive because whatever we decide on today will effect how we live 20 years from now.