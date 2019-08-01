Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term

Occupation: Retired from Kaysville City

Age: 58

Elected Offices previously held: None.

Website: Mike Blackham 4 Kaysville Council

What are your reasons for running?

Recently retired after 34 years working for Kaysville City as the Building Official and on the Fire Department, I realized that I still deeply care about what goes on in Kaysville City and now have the time and energy to be an effective council member.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Roads
  • Fiber optic project
  • Development
  • A new master plan
