Race: West Point City Council
Occupation: Health Insurance Broker
Age: 41
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/NTooley4WPCityCouncil
What are your reasons for running?
I have been planning on running for WP City Council for a couple of years now and am excited for this opportunity. I couldn't be doing this without the support of my amazing wife JaNeil and my 3 children. Most of my life focus has been service oriented. I've had experience serving on my children's school council, UAHU Board, FBI and Unified Police citizens academy, church callings and more. I am here to serve, plain an simple. This is an opportunity for me to give back to the city I have loved and lived in for 13 years.
Key issues facing your city?
Our city may be small by some people’s definition, however we have almost 11,000 residents. I believe that the key issues are within growth. These issues raise questions such as: How do we bring in technology and services from multiple vendors to drive down cost? How do we attract the right businesses to our city that will help serve our city and residents? How do we expand our infrastructure to handle more people and new homes while protecting our agricultural areas?
How do we bring in programs for our city, and activities such as community plays and recreation for our children? I feel there is so much our residents deserve.
I am not a career politician. I am here to serve, be an example to my family of sacrifice, and help others that may not have a voice and are in need. I feel so blessed to be in this position and have the support needed to serve our city in this manner.