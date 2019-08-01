Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Communication Specialist
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held:
Website: www.ninamorse.com and facebook.com/electninamorse/
What are your reasons for running?
I'm running because West Haven needs change. It's time to go back to our roots while planning our future and scrapping a mixed-use ordinance that doesn't work for our city. We're soon to be 20k residents strong, and it's time to create districts so that everyone feels represented. West Haven needs a fresh perspective on the old and new issues and someone to provide better communication to residents. It also needs fresh eyes to eliminate unnecessary line items in the budget. That person is me.
Key issues facing your city?
The key issues facing West Haven are medium and high density developments, a mixed-use ordinance that has allowed for the aforementioned developments, mediocre city planning and a council that has played a pivotal role in the current development trends. Slow commercial development growth has also been an issue and is creating the potential for a city tax.With the fast increase in growth, safety and security is now a major concern. Additionally, communication from city hall to the residents could be greatly improved.