Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Medical sales
Age: 57
Website: www.facebook.com/NorthOgdenCityCouncil/
Elected offices previously held: North Ogden City Council May 2015 - Present, North View Fire District 2017 to Present
What are your reasons for running?
I love our city. We must continue to move North Ogden forward. City finances are robust, savings are up, economic development is growing, community cultural activities are expanding. Housing growth is high and must be managed while honoring the legal rights of land owners, providing a broad spectrum of housing types and costs while striving to preserve our heritage. The status quo of yesteryear benefits no one. I want to continue to serve today’s interests of all 20,000 North Ogden residents.
Key issues facing your city?
