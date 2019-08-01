Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Contractor & Restaurant Owner
Age: 54
Elected Offices previously held: Bountiful City Council 2003-2007, 2011-2019
Website: www.richardhigginson.com
Facebook: Richard Higginson - Bountiful City Council
What are your reasons for running?
Continuity on the Council, Continuation of the focus on Downtown Plan & redevelopment, maintaining pace of infrastructure replacement, holding the line on tax increases, keeping Bountiful bountiful.
Key issues facing your city?
Aging infrastructure, limited transportation options, threat of shifting tax landscape, need for more open space, difficult recycling questions.