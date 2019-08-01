Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large
Occupation: Component Designer - Northrop Grumman
Age: 63
Email: rchendrix79@gmail.com
Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council, 1999-2005; Harrisville Mayor, 2005-2013; North View Fire Board, 2013-present
What are you reasons for running?
I truly love living in Pleasant View! This a great place to live and raise a family! I intend to be “the voice of the people” and represent those that have concerns and questions. We are currently led by a very capable and dedicated Mayor and Council members. With so many open Council seats, I share the concern that many citizens have voiced.... that we must maintain a open, seamless, transparent transition. My past experience will help make this major re-vamp of the Council seamless.
Key issues facing your city?
Management of residential and commercial growth Balanced budget Communication between city leaders / residents