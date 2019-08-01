Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Elevator Consultant
Age: 63
Elected Offices previously held: West Haven Special Services District
What are your reasons for running?
West Haven is the fastest growing city in Weber County, this type of explosive growth needs to be carefully controlled. I would love to see a forward-thinking growth pattern that would protect our current city residences and maintain the type of country lifestyle we currently enjoy. I would work to expand our commercial growth on 1900 West and limited already zoned areas to increase our tax base. I’m not in favor of a property tax.
Key issues facing your city?
Unchecked growth and a potential property tax assessment.