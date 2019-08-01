Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term

Occupation: Financial advisor 

Age: 69

Elected offices previously held: North Ogden City Council - Jan 2004- Dec 2011

What are your reasons for running?

Enjoyed serving in the past. Have more time now to be able to serve.

Key issues facing your city?

Growth - roads that need to be changed to handle increased growth in the city.

Need to attract more businesses to North Ogden- Washington Blvd, and a few on 2600 North.

City leaders that will listen to all those who have concerns.

Keeping taxes and utility fees as low as possible.

 

