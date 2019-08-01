Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Financial advisor
Age: 69
Elected offices previously held: North Ogden City Council - Jan 2004- Dec 2011
What are your reasons for running?
Enjoyed serving in the past. Have more time now to be able to serve.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth - roads that need to be changed to handle increased growth in the city.
Need to attract more businesses to North Ogden- Washington Blvd, and a few on 2600 North.
City leaders that will listen to all those who have concerns.
Keeping taxes and utility fees as low as possible.