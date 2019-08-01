Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: IT Manager
Age: 40
Elected Offices previously held: None
Website: https://www.facebook.com/russell4westhaven
What are your reasons for running?
We are at a critical point in the growth of our city. Key decisions will need to be made in the near future about what we want our city to look like for generations. As an active member of the city council I plan to continue to keep the country feel while balancing the needs of our developing city. As a leader who has experience with negotiating and navigating difficult issues, I know I can help rebuild our sense of community to continue that hometown feel in West Haven we all love.
Key issues facing your city?
Managing Growth. Utah's housing shortage is affecting every community on the Wasatch Front. Careful planning and responsible decision making is needed to facilitate the inevitable growth in our community. As one of Utah's newest municipalities, West Haven has the opportunity to find the balance the country rural feel of our more westward areas, while providing country heart for a changing demographic's diverse housing needs in the east. Fiscally responsible budgeting to keep taxes and services balanced and optimized. Extending our amazing community feel from long-time residents to our new community members. As your elected official I commit to fulfilling the needs of the community as an informed and responsible member of the City Council.