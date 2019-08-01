Race: Clearfield City Council

Occupation: Homemaker

Age: 53

Elected Offices previously held: Planning Commission

Website: Ruth Jones for Clearfield City Council / Facebook

What are your reasons for running?

Our city is entering a time a change. The decisions we make now will affect us for years to come. We need to have a balanced perspective and make decisions for the future and not just today.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Commercial growth and the redevelopment of the downtown area.
  • High density housing options.
