Race: Sunset City Council
Occupation: LDS Church
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held: City Council 2008-2015
Website: Ryan Furniss for City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I am running to give a voice back to the people. To create an atmosphere of transparency and openness. To actually listen to the will of the people. Open, ready and willing to go to work for the concerns of all Sunset citizens.
Key issues facing your city?
Aged infrastructure, 1800 North UDOT project, disconnect between citizens concerns and our elected leaders. Future smart sustainable growth.